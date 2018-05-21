County’s second Hamvention a success

XENIA — Hamvention’s second year at the fairgrounds could not have gone much better, according to officials.

Although attendance numbers aren’t in yet, Michael Kalter, official spokesperson for Dayton Hamvention, said he thinks the numbers will be higher than last year’s 29,296.

“I talked to literally hundreds of people who were very, very happy about the event and about the success of the weekend,” he said.

Kalter said the weekend went smoothly, thanks in-part due to the effectiveness of the county, city, township, fair board and all parties working together.

“Traffic and parking worked really, really well, especially thanks to Sheriff Gene Fischer,” he said. “So many people were happy in both the mornings and evenings about how well traffic flowed.”

Fischer reported that there were no major traffic issues. Traffic backed up on the first day of the event last year, but the problem was quickly resolved.

Visitors seemed to take advantage of off-site parking, including the lots in downtown Xenia, he said.

“Except for the rain, the attendance and everything associated with Hamvention went spectacular,” Fischer said.

Kathleen Wright, executive director of Greene County Convention & Visitors Bureau, agreed that the travelers seemed to enjoy their time in Greene County.

“The weekend was awesome and filled with favorable comments about Xenia and all the surrounding communities. They were delighted with the unique shops, restaurants and friendly hospitality. The expansive, lush grounds of the fair and exposition center was our number one comment,” she said.

Wright also said visitors commented on the great food offerings.

“So many are already beginning the countdown for next year’s event. I simply cannot say enough nice things about the people from all over the world who participate in this world class event. With over 600 volunteers led by Dayton Amateur Radio Association members, this event proves to be highly organized. We look forward to hosting this event for many years to come,” she said.

For now, Kalter said volunteers are cleaning up and putting the fairgrounds back in order.

Next year is on the books, and Fischer is already preparing.

“We’re going to sit down with organizations and staff and we’ll see what kind of changes we want to implement. We always want to make it better,” he said.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

