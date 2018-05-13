Additional gates available for Memphis Belle

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — In anticipation of large crowds visiting the National Museum of the United States Air Force for the B-17F Memphis Belle exhibit opening events, an additional entrance gate will be available for vehicles entering the museum northbound on Harshman Road.

Gate 24B, located near the Armory will be open for inbound traffic only beginning at 8 a.m. May 17-19.

Those travelling southbound on Harshman Road as well as coaches, busses, RVs or oversized vehicles will not be permitted to enter through Gate 24B, and must enter through the museum’s main gate on Springfield Street – Gate 28B.

Visitor parking will take place on the grass field in front of the museum except for vehicles with a handicap designation, motorcycles, large buses and coaches, which will be directed to hard-surface parking.

Those wishing to see the aircraft static display on the museum’s back field May 17-18 will need to board a shuttle bus on the north side of Memorial Park. The shuttles will run continuously from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day. The last shuttle pick up will be at 3 p.m. There will be no public parking at the static aircraft display.

For security purposes, all visitors will be screened. Coolers, alcohol, weapons and bags larger than a backpack will not be permitted, and outside food or beverages may not be brought inside the museum. All bags are subject to search upon entry.

For more information on parking, directions and visitor regulations, visit http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Boeing-B-17F-Memphis-Belle-Exhibit-Opening-May-17-2018/.