Students learn the value of giving back

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City School Student Ambassadors organized a “Fill the Bus” campaign for the Fairborn FISH Food pantry.

The Student Ambassadors come from Fairborn Intermediate School (4-5 grade students), Baker Middle School (6-8 grade students) and Fairborn High School (9-12 grade students). Student Ambassadors organize school events and learn about leadership and community service. The FCS transportation department recently transported high school ambassadors to each school to pick up donations. After the pick-up, Student Ambassadors delivered the goods to the Fairborn FISH pantry, where they were able to learn about what the pantry does in our community; who volunteers and the importance of finding a way to contribute to make their community better for all people.

Bill and Jane Doorley of the FISH Food Pantry spoke with the ambassadors and answered their questions.

“This is very humbling,” FHS Senior Kyle Walker said.

“For our FCS seniors, the torch has been passed,” FCS Spokesperson Pam Gayheart wrote in a press release. “Wherever they go; whether it be college, the service or employment — they are encouraged to find a way to give back. Work together for a useful cause and make it happen. Students discovered that by working together and be individuals doing their part-together we can make a difference.”

“Thank you to Bill and Jane Doorley for working with FCS and for helping these students realize their capacity to do good,” Gayheart added.