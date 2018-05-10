School board says ‘thanks’

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District Board of Education recently recognized Ali Industries, TCA Graphics, The Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, The Education Connection, Fairborn Kroger and the Fairborn Daily Herald at the May board of education meeting.

These businesses were honored as part of the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) 2018 Business Honor Roll program. The program gives school districts a way to say “thanks” to local businesses and recognize them for their valuable contributions to schools. Job shadowing, in-kind donations and sponsorship of school events are some of the ways in which these businesses support FCS.

The Fairborn City School District and its students, board members, administrators and staff would like to express their sincere appreciation for all that they do for the children of the Fairborn community.