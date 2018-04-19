Township promotes new road supervisor

BATH TOWNSHIP — Several changes have been made in the Bath Township road department.

Following an executive session on Feb. 21, township trustees unanimously approved the appointment of Michael Rhoades as township road supervisor. Rhoades, a long-time employee of the township road department, replaces Vern Heizer who officially retired as township road supervisor as of March 31.

Township trustees have also hired a laborer to fill the vacancy left following Rhoades’ promotion. Trustees chose Larry Kohler, a former employee for the City of Fairborn, from a pool of three candidates who applied for the full-time position.

“We interviewed two very good candidates that applied for the job. The chap we hired has a great deal of experience with roads and paving, as well as a CDL, Class A Certification and an Ohio Commercial Pesticide Applicator’s License,” Township Trustee John Martin said.

Martin noted that Kohler’s employment comes at an ideal time as the township road department gears up for its 2018 road construction season.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Daily Herald

