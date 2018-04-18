Farm Forum to tour Oasis Aqua Farm

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene County Farm Forum will take a tour of Oasis Aqua Farm Monday, April 23.

Oasis Aqua Farm is located at 2450 Beaver Valley Road. The tour starts at 6 p.m. Following the tour the group will move to the Golden Corral Restaurant, 2490 Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek to eat and hold the Farm Forum meeting.

The Oasis Aqua Farm raises several crops including basil, kale, Bok Choy, kohlrabi as well as other fruits and vegetables. Their aquatic operation also utilizes fish in a symbiotic relationship with their plants. More information on the farm can be found at www.oasisaquafarm.com.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone planning to attend is asked to call Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email Paul at payres1@woh.rr.com by Friday April 20. This notification will allow Farm Forum to plan for the tour and parking.