Greene County News Digest

Bridge closure

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Medway Road bridge is closed for bridge repair until further notice. The closure will be between State Route 235 in Greene County to Osborn Road in Clark County. The road will be open to local traffic only.

Trebein Road lane construction

GREENE COUNTY — Construction of a right turn lane onto Trebein Road from US Route 35 starts Monday, April 16. One lane of traffic on Trebein Road will be maintained at all times with flagging operations. The anticipated completion date is August. Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.

Culvert closure

CAESARSCREEK TOWNSHIP — A culvert on New Hope Road will be closed approximately two weeks beginning Monday, April 16 to repair the culvert. The closure will be between Hussey Road and East Spring Valley Paintersville Road. All closures are weather permitting.

NAMI suicide prevention

XENIA — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties presents its 3rd Thursday Educational Series program,”QPR Training” 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19 at the Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Avenue.

Participants will learn how to question, persuade and refer someone who may be suicidal, how to get help for themselves and learn more about suicide prevention, common causes of suicidal behavior, warning signs of suicide and how to get for someone in crisis. This training is for those 18 and older. Participants can register on Eventbrite or by calling 937-322-5600. Light refreshments will be served.

IHN volunteer meeting

XENIA — Interfaith Hospitality Network will hold a spring meeting 6 p.m. April 22 at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Road, for all volunteer coordinators, volunteers, pastors and anyone interested in volunteering or just learning more about the work of the organization.

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays will be the guest speaker. Discussion will include an update on IHN, Desai and question/answer time. Refreshments will be provided; anyone interested in assisting with this can contact Sue at smortsolf@ihnofgreeneco.org. RSVP is appreciated but not required. RSVP to bmallernee@ihnofgreeneco.org or call the shelter at 937-372-0705.

SR 235 closure

GREENE COUNTY — Permitted bridge work for the Fairborn Cement Company requires closing State Route 235 for 180 days beginning Monday, April 23. SR 235 will be closed between Dayton Yellow Springs and Enon roads for approximately six months. Traffic will be detoured using US Route 68, West Hyde and West Enon roads. Arrow boards and/or signs will be in place three weeks prior to closure to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

BOCC work session

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners will hold a special work session to discuss a jail needs assessment 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 24 at 35 Greene Street. The work session is open to the public.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek parks

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District’s regular meetings are held 7 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Center, 2751 Washington Mill Road.

Cedar Cliff board

CEDARVILLE — Regular Cedar Cliff Local Board of Education meetings are 7 p.m. the third Monday of the month in the Cedar Cliff Local Board Room.

Council meetings

JAMESTOWN — The Village of Jamestown council meetings are held 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month. If the date falls on a holiday, the meeting will be held on Tuesday. Work sessions will be held 6:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting when needed. All meetings are held at the Municipal Building, 84 Seaman Drive.

Greeneview school board

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Local School District Board of Education will hold regular meetings 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at 4 S. Charleston Road.

Kiwanis meetings

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis club meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. The club’s main focus is on children. For more information visit www.xeniakiwanis.org.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Trustees meetings

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings and work sessions for the calendar year 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road.

Supervisor meeting

XENIA — The Greene Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its monthly board meetings 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the District’s office, 1363 Burnett Drive. For additional information call the district office at 937-372-4478.

Zoning commission

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.