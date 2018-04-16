Gayle graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — US Air Force Airman 1st Class Jalen J. Gayle graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gayle is the son of Lakea Perry and Frank Gayle of Niagara Falls, N.Y., grandson of Ernstine Gayle of Niagara Falls, N.Y., and Danette Lewis of Akron and nephew of Calletta Gayle of Niagara Falls, N.Y. He is a 2010 graduate of Niagara Falls High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 from Central State University, Wilberforce.