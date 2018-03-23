Local Speedway station to expand

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is aiming to improve the Five-Points neighborhood, seeking more businesses to come to the area and sprucing up the Speedway Station located at Dayton-Yellow Springs and Maple Avenue.

Fairborn City Council approved an expansion March 19 of the current store, which will entail demolishing the current Speedway facility as well as the neighboring office building located behind the store. By the time the construction of the new store is complete, it will measure out to 4,600 square feet with a 5,400 canopy towering overhead, a patio, 30 parking spaces, eight double-sided gas dispensers, as well as three access drives. Speedway sits on a combined three lots, a total of approximately 1.45 acres.

“There’s currently an access point onto Maple (Avenue), which is right-turn exit and entry only but this entire intersection is moving south,” City Planner Kathleen Riggs said. “That is good because it is moving further away from the Five Points intersection to make it a little safer.”

The store will stay open 24 hours a day, seven days per week. It will also employ 22 individuals. Council members expressed concern regarding the current tenants of the office building behind the Speedway store, hoping that they would find a new home in Fairborn. However, the matter is a landlord-tenant issue.

“It will look similar to the Speedway at Trebein and East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road,” Riggs said.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Speedway station at 179 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road is expanding. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_speedwayexpansion.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Speedway station at 179 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road is expanding.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.