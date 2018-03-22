FCS highlighting nutrition month

FAIRBORN — The Child Nutrition Department of Fairborn City Schools is celebrating National Nutrition Month by sharing some of the “happenings” or basic information at the various schools.

Fairborn City Schools participates in the School Meals Program (SMP), originally known as the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), federally funded programs that are administered through the Ohio Department of Education.

The lunch program has been existence since 1946, while the breakfast program since 1966. Participating districts/schools receive subsidies for each reimbursable meal served. In order to receive the funds, meals must meet the federal meal pattern which can be found at www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/meal-patterns. Meals offered may be at a free or reduced rate for those that qualify.

Fairborn Primary School/Wright Campus

– Serving roughly 1,200 daily (92 percent enrollment) students for both breakfast and lunch, at no cost. K-5 schools qualify under the USDA Community Eligibility Program.

– Breakfast is served to students upon arrival in the hallway, allowing students to eat in their classrooms. Continental-style breakfasts can only be offered. Monday’s at lunch, “Brunch at Lunch” is offered K-5, in order to offer “hot” breakfast-type meals.

– A main “hot” entrée is offered daily at lunch, as well as two alternatives (students choose from the options).

– All alternative meals meet the Federal meal pattern for all components. A PBJ (Uncrustable) and cheese or yogurt and cheese does meet the protein requirements.

– Whole grain rich items accompany protein items.

– Students generally have a choice of a canned or fresh fruit (or both), fresh or cooked vegetable (or both) and at least two varieties of low fat or fat free milk.

Fairborn Intermediate School

– Serving roughly 600 daily (92 percent enrollment) students for both breakfast and lunch, at no cost. K-5 schools qualify under the USDA Community Eligibility Program.

-New since December 2017, FIS has started serving breakfast upon arrival in the hallway, allowing students to eat in their classrooms (as with Primary). Participation has increased by 45 percent. Breakfast does help promote learning. Students have more energy, are less irritable and are more ready to learn. Visit www.cdc.gov for more information.

Baker Middle School

– Serving roughly 600 students daily (60 percent of enrollment) for lunch at a cost of $2.55 or $3.30 (premium meal).

– Breakfast is offered daily, with a variety of both hot and cold items at a cost of $1.55.

Fairborn High School

– Serving roughly 500 students daily (53 percent enrollment) for lunch at a cost of $2.55 or $3.30 (premium meal).

– Breakfast is offered daily, with a variety of both hot and cold items at a cost of $1.55.

Baker Middle School and Fairborn High School

Students that qualify may receive meals at no cost or a reduced cost; completed USDA meal applications are required (available on FCS website, all school offices or Board office). For the fastest service, submit directly to Child Nutrition office located at 1020 S. Maple (Office 937.879.8176 FAX: 937.879.8185).

PIN numbers are assigned to all students for meals.Funds may be put on a student’s account via cash or check through the cafeteria line or with Child Nutrition Department located at 1020 S. Maple Ave.

Hot, main entrees are offered daily – menus are posted on FCS website under Food Service. Alternatives are offered daily, which include cold meals of PBJ/cheese/whole grain rich item or yogurt/cheese/whole grain rich item with variety of fresh fruit/canned fruit, fresh/cooked vegetable and a variety of milk. These are options for students.

Visit www.eatright.org/resources/national-nutrition-month for more information.