Superintendent to make announcement at chamber chat

XENIA — Superintendent David Deskins is expected to make a major announcement regarding Greene County Career Center program expansion in the areas of aerospace engineering and aviation Thursday, March 22 at an all-chamber networking event.

Deskin’s announcement will connect to the Take Flight initiative, the career center’s multi-faceted expansion of aerospace, manufacturing and information technology programming offerings. The education plan aims to interest — and prepare — students in an area that has strong job growth potential in the Dayton region.

The All-County Chamber Chat, to be held 5-7 p.m. on campus at 2960 West Enon Road, is open to members of any Greene County chamber of commerce or any business professional seeking to network with chamber members.

“We have hosted these chamber chats in past years and saw tremendous turnouts,” said Deskins. “The value of people being able to meet and network with members from all seven chambers is immeasurable.”

The event will feature career-technical student displays and international-themed catering provided by the career center’s award-winning culinary arts program.

GCCC is located just off State Route 235 between Xenia and Fairborn. RSVP is not required. Visitors are asked to park in the rear lot and enter at door 26. For more information, contact Ron Bolender at 937-372-6941 ext. 111.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

