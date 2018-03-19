Health students win awards

Submitted photo

Greene County Career Center students participated at the Health Occupations Students of America/Medical Reserve Core and won first place. The team has works closely with Dr. Don Brannon of Greene County Public Health. They will compete in the state competition April 10-11 in Columbus. Pictured are: Shyann Predmore, Brooke Hentrich, Danielle Dailey, Grabirelle Payton and Mackenzie Collier.