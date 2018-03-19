Posted on by

Health students win awards


Submitted photo Greene County Career Center students participated at the Health Occupations Students of America/Medical Reserve Core and won first place. The team has works closely with Dr. Don Brannon of Greene County Public Health. They will compete in the state competition April 10-11 in Columbus. Pictured are: Shyann Predmore, Brooke Hentrich, Danielle Dailey, Grabirelle Payton and Mackenzie Collier.

Submitted photo Greene County Career Center students participated at the Health Occupations Students of America/Medical Reserve Core and won first place. The team has works closely with Dr. Don Brannon of Greene County Public Health. They will compete in the state competition April 10-11 in Columbus. Pictured are: Shyann Predmore, Brooke Hentrich, Danielle Dailey, Grabirelle Payton and Mackenzie Collier.


Submitted photo

Greene County Career Center students participated at the Health Occupations Students of America/Medical Reserve Core and won first place. The team has works closely with Dr. Don Brannon of Greene County Public Health. They will compete in the state competition April 10-11 in Columbus. Pictured are: Shyann Predmore, Brooke Hentrich, Danielle Dailey, Grabirelle Payton and Mackenzie Collier.

Submitted photo Greene County Career Center students participated at the Health Occupations Students of America/Medical Reserve Core and won first place. The team has works closely with Dr. Don Brannon of Greene County Public Health. They will compete in the state competition April 10-11 in Columbus. Pictured are: Shyann Predmore, Brooke Hentrich, Danielle Dailey, Grabirelle Payton and Mackenzie Collier.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_Awards.jpgSubmitted photo Greene County Career Center students participated at the Health Occupations Students of America/Medical Reserve Core and won first place. The team has works closely with Dr. Don Brannon of Greene County Public Health. They will compete in the state competition April 10-11 in Columbus. Pictured are: Shyann Predmore, Brooke Hentrich, Danielle Dailey, Grabirelle Payton and Mackenzie Collier.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU