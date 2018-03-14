FCS honored at OSBA meeting

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Mark North.
The Fairborn Board of Education was recognized as a Gold Level Effective School Board March 13 at the Ohio School Board Association Southwest Region meeting. Superintendent Mark North was also recognized as an “Outstanding Superintendent.” Pictured are Fairborn Board of Education members Pat McCoart, President Andy Wilson and Jerry Browning.
