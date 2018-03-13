Man dies in fiery crash on Fishburg Road

GREENE COUNTY — A man is dead after a fiery crash on the 7100 block of Fishburg Road near Bath Road.

The crash took place just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says a car was going east on Fishburg Road ran off the road, hit a tree head-on and caught on fire. The man inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Fishburg Road is closed in both directions at the scene of the crash.

Submitted photo A fiery crash took place March 13 on the 7100 block of Fishburg Road near Bath Road, leaving one individual dead at the scene.

Story courtesy of our news partners at WDTN.

