Culinary students win medals

XENIA — Greene County Career Center Culinary Arts students earned distinction by winning medals recently at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) regional skills competition at Sinclair Community College.

FCCLA is a career-technical student organization that provides high school students with opportunities for networking, leadership and competition. All Greene County Career Center students are members of a career-technical student organization.

Morgan Riffel of Beavercreek, Dakota Looney of Bellbrook, Mychela Peters of Bellbrook and Kylie Shead of Bellbrookearned silver in the senior culinary team event.

Skyelar Welsh of Xenia, Ethan Gostel of Fairborn, Rachel Commons of Xenia and Joseph Stahl of Xenia won bronze in their junior culinary team event.

Individually, Jasmine Underwood of Bellbrook and Breonna Dutenhaver of Cedarville were awarded bronze in creative cake and Keaton Monroe of Beavercreek won bronze in garde manger.