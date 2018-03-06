FHS club to donate to FISH

FAIRBORN — The Interact Club at Fairborn High School raised a total of $2,000 to be donated to the Fairborn Fish Pantry.

Students are scheduled to load a school bus at Fairborn High School beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 7 to take the purchased donations to the FISH Food Pantry. Students will help unload the items, meet with the Fairborn Volunteers who work at the Fairborn FISH and will present the pantry with a check for $1,000.

To raise the funds, the Fairborn Interact Club held a black-and-white themed Sadie Hawkins dance. The students raised a total of $2,000 and will use that money to purchase toiletry items for the food pantry and will be donating the remaining $1,000 to the pantry to help Fairborn family’s with electrical, power and other expenses.

This is the second year the Interact club has hosted a Sadie Hawkins dance. This tradition had been lost for many years until faculty advisor Morgan Ruppert and Rotary Advisor Sarah Gallagher last year helped the students raises $1,000 to donate to the pantry. This year, the club is thrilled to see the Sadie Hawkins tradition coming back to Fairborn and is even more thrilled to be able to double the donation and help more Fairborn families. The club hopes that this partnership between the Fairborn FISH Pantry and the Interact Club continues for many years to come.