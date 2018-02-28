College, career fair set for March 5

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Career Center, along with the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting the 2018 Greene County College and Career Fair from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 5 at the Greene County Career Center, 2960 West Enon Road, Xenia.

This annual event will showcase local and regional colleges and universities as well as local businesses looking to hire. Students and parents from around the Greene County area are invited to attend and receive information from local colleges and universities such as Wright State University, Central State University, Ball State University, Ohio Northern University, Clark State Community College, Sinclair Community College, Urbana University as well as the Hondros College of Nursing and Kettering College, among others.

“This is a great opportunity for parents and high school students to meet with employers as well as local colleges, universities and tech schools under one roof,” said Dave Deskins, superintendent of the Greene County Career Center.

Employment seekers will find businesses such as Ali Industries, TP Mechanical and JD Equipment Inc. at the event.

“This event is great for those graduating seniors looking to continue their education at a two or four-year college or university,” said Matt Owen, executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce. “Students looking for a trade school such as MECA/Dayton or Dayton Electrical JATC will have an opportunity to meet with them as well.”

Vendor space is still available, but limited at the Greene County College and Career Fair. If interested, contact Jim DeLange, guidance counselor, Greene County Career Center 937-372-6941 ext. 199 or at jdelange@greeneccc.com.