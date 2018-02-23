Five Points water tower to be painted

FAIRBORN — The Five Points Water Tower will soon get a makeover as Fairborn City Council authorized it to be painted Feb. 19 and allocated up to $600,000 to complete the project.

The tower was originally scheduled to be painted in the coming years after a production well is built and landscaping near the tower is put in place. However, the Fairborn Utilities Department pointed out that the tower should be painted before the landscaping is put in place so that it is not torn down as equipment used to paint the tower rolls in.

The tower is in close proximity to Fairborn Primary School, which will soon undergo construction. The utilities department highlighted that the area will be filled with construction equipment in the coming years. Therefore, officials pointed out that it would be more beneficial to paint the tower this year instead of later.

“We’re trying to find ways to improve the aesthetics of that water tower,” Assistant Utilities Superintendent Lance Livesay said. “It’s going to be a nice, brand new school, new landscaping and fencing. We want to expand that landscaping to the water tower design to help it blend in.”

The city’s utilities department plans to work with the Fairborn City School District landscaping architect to implement similar designs, such as using the same shrubs and fencing. The new city logo will likely be painted onto the tower. Livesay said he is hopeful to implement a similar design as the tower near Home Depot.

“I’m all for a skyhawk on one of the towers. It’s only right,” Deputy Mayor Marilyn McCauley said with a smile.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

