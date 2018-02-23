Seniors to showcase artwork at show

FAIRBORN — Greene County Council on Aging and the Fairborn Art Association will present the Greene County Senior Artisan Show 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 4; 1-3:30 p.m. Sundays, March 11 and 18; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at Fairborn Art Association Gallery, 221 North Central Avenue.

A grand opening on Sunday, March 4 will kick off the event; refreshments will be served. The gallery is located in the rear of Fairborn Senior Housing.

The senior artisan show is designed to showcase some of the talent and creativity of Greene County seniors. Since this show started in 2001, over two hundred artists have shared their work. Artists’ ages have ranged from 60 to 96. One objective of the show is to promote that age does not limit one’s abilities to create, but rather, typically enhances them.

The show is open to all artists at least 60 years of age and residing in Greene County. Artists don’t have to be formally trained, have shown their work outside their home or have connection to any art or senior group. All artwork must be original and should have been created after the artist’s 60th birthday, with recent pieces preferred.

Artwork to be hung must be suitably wired and securely framed, as well as easily moveable by one person. Three-dimensional work must be stable and not hazardous to the public.

Categories are: Oil and Acrylic Paintings (framed, not under glass); Mixed Media (watercolor, acrylic, pastel, charcoal, pencil, pen and ink — framed, under glass); Three-dimensional Sculpture (woodcarvings, hand-thrown pottery and ceramics — free-standing); Photography (framed).

There are no entry fees. Space is limited, so only items in the above categories will be accepted. Entries are limited to two per artist.

Artwork will be accepted 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 2 at the gallery.

Artwork can be picked up after the show has closed — from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 21 at the same location. If unable to leave home for delivery and/or pick up, arrangements can be made to pick up artwork on a case-by-case basis. Contact the council at 937-376-5486 to make arrangements. Artwork must be signed out either by the artist or by his/her representative.

This will not be a juried show; however, guests attending the showing will have an opportunity to choose their favorite pieces. After the close of the show, recognition will be given to the individual artists of the favorite pieces chosen.

The show will be open to the public.

A prospectus, an entry form, and an artist’s statement form will be available in the gallery and on the FAA website at www.fairbornart.org.