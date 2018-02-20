Posted on by

Spring makes first appearance

,

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.


The warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.


The warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.

The warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.

The warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_ww4.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_ww1.jpgWhitney Vickers | Greene County News Temperatures climbed into the lower 70s Feb. 20, drawing Fairborn citizens outside to enjoy the first sign of spring.

The warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_ww2.jpgThe warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.

The warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.
http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_ww3.jpgThe warmth allowed citizens and their children to enjoy Community Park.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU