FHS to present ‘Cinderella’

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School Music Department will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

Performances will take place 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24 in the FHS Auditorium, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

This reconceived version of “Cinderella” by Douglas Carter Beane expands on the original classic musical, yet retains its timelessness in a tale where dreams really do come true.

In addition to new music, it includes R&H’s most beloved songs, “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?” alongside a hilarious and romantic new book which introduces some new characters and surprising twists.

“Cinderella” began as a teleplay in 1957 for CBS with Julie Andrews, then two subsequent teleplays including one in 1965 with Lesley Ann Warren, and the other in 1997 with Brandy, Whitney Houston and Whoopi Goldberg.

While several stage versions have appeared for decades, starting in the London Coliseum in 1958, as well as regional and international theatres, it wasn’t until 2013 that “Cinderella” hit the Broadway stage thanks to a new book by Douglas Carter Beane who told Performances Magazine, “The problem with Cinderella always is: she looses the shoe at intermission — and that gives you the second act just for the guy to find the girl, and that’s really a lot to ask out of a second act.”

After declining the initial request, and upon reflection, he turned to the early French version of the fairy tale by Charles Perrault. What he found was a much richer story — Cinderella had multiple encounters with the prince, one of the stepsisters was friendly toward Cinderella, and the sister had a boyfriend too. Cinderella also helps the prince see the injustices in the court.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this amazing show to life here at Fairborn,” Director Karen Gorretta said. “The set pieces and props are incredible thanks to the help of some very talented staff members and parents. In addition, the cast is superb. It is really neat to be able to bring a family-friendly show of this caliber to our stage at FHS”

Cast members include: Amanda Wilson (Ella), Elijah Engle (Prince Topher), Madison Errett (Madame), Jaidyn Brauer (Gabrielle), Jerin Burns (Charlotte), Michael Neff (Jean-Michel), Joe Fitzgerald (Sebastian), and Mary Shaw (Lord Pinkleton). The show is directed by Gorretta and Taylor Davis. The student stage manager is Vivianne Mellon, sound design by John Gorretta, pit orchestra preparation by John Gorretta and Aaron Campbell, set and stage design by Barb Skusa, costumes by Leann Errett and Keatha Wilson, and lighting design by Matt Focht of Markey’s Staging and Rental. Accompanist is Amy Whitehill.

Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens or $10 for adults. All seats are general admission, and doors will open 6 p.m. Tickets are available during school hours in the FHS Finance Office or can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Gorretta at kgorretta@fairborn.k12.oh.us or at 937-879-3611, ext. 102.