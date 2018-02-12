12 yield, 3 stop sign intersections created within City of Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Fifteen intersections have recently been created within the City of Fairborn.

Fairborn City Engineer Don O’Connor pointed out to council during the Jan. 16 regular meeting that housing developments within the city have been making progress in recent years, creating additional streets and the need for yield and stop sign intersections. However, in order for the yield and stop signs to be enforceable, the city had to first have legislature.

“They’re all low-speed residential streets,” O’Connor said. “The more minor street will have to yield (or stop) to the intersecting street … The more major or dominate street has the right-of-way to go through without stopping (or yielding).”

All new intersections are within the Bluff of Trebein and Waterford Landing. Twelve of the intersections will include yield signs, while the remaining three will be stop sign intersections.

“It makes sense for safety,” Council member Colin Morrow said.

O’Connor pointed out that the City of Fairborn follows Federal Highway Administration guidelines concerning the differences between yield and stop sign intersections.

“We try to be consistent with how we apply yield sign and stop signs based on traffic conditions for those specific locations,” he said.

File photo A total of 15 new intersections have been created within housing developments in Fairborn. All new intersections are located within the Bluff of Trebein and Waterford Landing. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/02/web1_WaterfordLanding.jpg File photo A total of 15 new intersections have been created within housing developments in Fairborn. All new intersections are located within the Bluff of Trebein and Waterford Landing.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.