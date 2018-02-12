Posted on by

Mardi Gras: Fat Tuesday is the best

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Fairborn Senior Center members were “raising their glasses” Feb. 12 in celebration of Mardi Gras. Face masks, beads, live music and food topped off the celebration.


Art Casey, a Fairborn Senior Center volunteer driver, provided the entertainment for the event.


Fairborn Senior Center Executive Director Ellen Slone-Farthing was all-smiles as she served up red beans and rice, jambalaya and gumbo shrimp.


