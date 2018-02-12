Fairborn council approves new residential subdivision

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council approved a new residential subdivision to be constructed in the city at the Jan. 16 regular meeting.

The new subdivision will be located at 1675 Trebein Road, north of an existent subdivision. It will take up 68.96 acres, including 163 lots of single family residential structures. The minimum lot size has been set for 8,000 square feet with 35 percent of the lot covered by a home of a minimum of 1,500 square feet. Homes will be brick with siding accents, include a two-car attached garage and 16-foot driveway.

Just more than eight acres has been set for right of way access, while 15.18 acres are set aside for open space and storm water detention and retention.

“I think this is good for Fairborn,” Council member Colin Morrow said. “It’s about growth, and is certainly a step in that direction.”

The new subdivision is west of Trebein Road, East of Commerce Center Boulevard, north of Channingway Drive and south of Garland Avenue. It will initially have direct access to Trebein Road; future access to Channingway Drive is envisioned for the future.

“This is good for Fairborn,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said. “It’s part of our housing solutions that we offer for folks when trying to attract them to Fairborn. I think this is a good move forward.”

