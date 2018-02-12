Fairborn Fairfield Inn clerk robbed at gunpoint

FAIRBORN — Fairborn officers were dispatched to the Fairfield Inn, located at 2500 Paramount Place, at approximately 10:07 p.m. Feb. 10 in reference to an armed robbery.

According to a press release by the Fairborn Police Department, two black males entered the lobby and robbed the hotel clerk at gunpoint, taking an undertermined amount of cash from the drawer, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Fairborn Polie said no injuries were reported. The crime remains under investigation.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

