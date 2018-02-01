Fairborn City Schools seeking photos, artifacts from former buildings

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District, alongside SHP Leading Designs, are 80 percent complete with the design phase of the new Fairborn Primary School building. However, school officials are aiming to keep the memories of the former buildings alive.

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Mark North said the “classroom communities,” or varying wings of the upcoming building, will be named after former FCS buildings. He asked that citizens who have photos or artifacts from any former Fairborn City School District building to consider loaning or donating them to the schools. The district plans to place them on the new walls of the new primary school facility.

FCS officials are expected to place a formal call to action on its website and social media pages in the coming days.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

