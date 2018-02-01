Senior center ready for some football

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Senior Center hosted a Superbowl Tailgate Party Feb. 1 to gear-up for the Superbowl game slated for Sunday, Feb. 4. The party was complete with food, games and a previous recording of a game between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

Menu items included an array of appetizers, such as vegetables, cheese and chips while the main meal was pulled pork sandwiches, mac and cheese and baked beans.

It was clear who Leona Wacks (right), of Enon, was rooting for during the playoff games. She is pictured alongside her friend Ruth Biteman, of Fairborn.