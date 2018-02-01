Judge Cappelli receives President’s Award

FAIRBORN — Fairborn Municipal Court Judge Beth W. Cappelli was recently presented the 2018 President’s Award, also known as the Eagle Award, by Dayton Municipal Court Judge Carl Henderson at the Association of Municipal/County Judges of Ohio Winter Conference.

The award is presented in recognition of outstanding and meritorious service as a municipal and county judge which has contributed immeasurably to effect the efficient and fair administration of justice of the Ohio Judiciary.

Cappelli currently serves on the Ohio Supreme Court Judicial Planning Committee, serves as co-chair of the Magistrate Committee, and serves on the Executive Committee for the Ohio Judicial Conference. Additionally, she has served on the Ad Hoc Bail Reform Committee of the Criminal Sentencing Commission.

Henderson stated the association is fortunate to have Cappelli as a member of the judiciary.