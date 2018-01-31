At Home opening in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — At Home Group Inc. is opening its newest location 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4480 Indian Ripple Road with a community New Store Open House 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Beavercreek At Home location is the seventh in the state and 150th store opening nationwide.

The 100,000-square-foot home décor super store offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor.

Extensive inventory in 12 broad product categories featured in At Home help deliver upon the promise of offering a wide array of products and endless possibilities for every room and style at every budget.

“As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to continue our expansion into the Dayton market,” said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. “Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience.”

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, with room vignettes that are continually updated to showcase the latest trends and seasonal items. More than 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

“At Home has the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style,” said At Home Store Director Ed Hinkle. “We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget.”

Most recently, At Home launched The Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the well-known Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from headboards and bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The open house will include Mystery Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

In celebration of Beavercreek’s new store opening, At Home will share a $5,000 in-kind donation to the local Habit at for Humanity© chapter. Habitat for Humanity is a partner of At Home with the shared mission to help families across the U.S. achieve stability and self-reliance through affordable housing.

Last year, At Home opened 28 new stores across the U.S. bringing 25-30 jobs to each new store location.