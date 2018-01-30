Fairborn, store officials reveal additional details on incoming Menards store

FAIRBORN — Fairborn citizens can expect to save big money at Menards in the coming years as a new store is planned to open at 1277 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road just east of the Kroger Marketplace.

Menards officials said at the Jan. 16 council meeting that the Fairborn store is not on the books to begin construction this year, but will likely be up for the company’s next round of scheduled construction projects possibly in 2019. Menards officials added that four new Menards stores are being constructed in 2018 and are slated to open in early 2019. Officials highlighted that plans for the Fairborn Menards store is still in the preliminary stages. However, if the store is constructed in 2019, it will most likely open in early 2020.

The Fairborn Planning Board unanimously approved the store at the Jan. 9 meeting; Fairborn City Council also approved the store to open at the Jan. 16 council meeting.

The store will employee approximately 45 full time individuals and 80 part time positions and will be open from 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m. The average salary for full-time positions ranges. Council member Colin Morrow highlighted that citizens will look forward to employment opportunities in their community.

“We welcome Menards to town,” Council member Tim Steininger said.

The store will sit on approximately 21 acres of land, taking up a total of 250,000 square feet. The principle building is slated to measure out to 173,000 square feet with an indoor loading dock located to the rear of the facility. The garden space will be 28,000 square feet and a 47,000 spare foot accessory warehouse building is slated to be included in the project, to be located north of the building. It will include 415 parking spaces with 12 being accessible, as well as 20 spaces on a bike rack.

“I remember when we were first told that Menards was interested. It seems like it’s been a long time ago, so here we are finally just about there and that’s wonderful,” Deputy Mayor Marilyn McCauley said.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The new Menards store will be located at 1277 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, just east of the Kroger Marketplace store. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_menardssight2.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The new Menards store will be located at 1277 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, just east of the Kroger Marketplace store. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The new Menards store will be located at 1277 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, just east of the Kroger Marketplace store. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_menardssight1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The new Menards store will be located at 1277 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, just east of the Kroger Marketplace store.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.