Township appoints citizen to zoning board

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath Township trustees approved the appointment of David Duell to fill a recent vacancy on the township’s zoning board. The board meets once a month to evaluate current zoning resolutions, make necessary changes and present those changes to the township trustees.

Duell, a civilian retiree from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and long-time township resident, lives with his wife Jeanne in Twin Towers Estates and is an adjunct assistant professor in the Environmental Health Department at Wright State University.

Township Trustee Tom Pitstick reported at the Jan. 17 regular meeting that the Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission (RPCC) of Greene County is in the process of interviewing three applicants for the position of RPCC Executive Director. The appointee will replace RPCC Executive Director Kenneth LeBlanc who will be retiring from the director’s position at the end of 2018 but will remain an active member of the RPCC.

According to Pitstick, the selection process is taking place now so the appointee can work with LeBlanc this year, which will help create the optimal conditions for a smooth transition. Pitstick serves as the Bath Township representative to the RPCC.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

