Local hotel supporting military

FAIRBORN — The Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn is continuing its support of the local military community by presenting the USO of Central and Southern Ohio with a large contribution that resulted from its Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program in 2017.

Ret. Col. John Devillier as well as Sherry Ems, the USO CSO director, and Mia Walthers, the USO Community Center manager, will accept the check at a ceremony slated for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26 at the hotel, 2800 Presidential Drive. The funds were made available through a new philanthropic endeavor (the first of its kind in the hotel industry) conceived and launched by Holiday Inn Sales Manager Kalyn Leeper.

“We started by offering our Military Reunions the opportunity to donate to the USO by adding one additional dollar per headcount for their group meals,” said Leeper. “Then, the hotel agreed to match the final donation. Thereafter, groups also passed around a bowl during their reunions to make their donation even more lucrative. It’s a very simple partnership, but it’s going to make a huge impact.”

Since its introduction last August, the Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program has taken on a life of its own.

“My Military Reunions absolutely love giving back to an organization that had helped them back in the day,” said Leeper, who will join hotel management and key partners in presenting the USO with a check for $3,000 on Jan. 26.

Other notables on-hand for the presentation will include military reunion attendees, CVB members and Chamber of Commerce representatives. The genesis of the Military Reunion Group Meal Donation Program started when Leeper met Walthers at a networking event and set up a tour of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base USO Center. After seeing first-hand the level of care and compassion that goes into the work they do for military, Leeper felt motivated to find a way to give back to the non-profit organization. Hotel management supported her concept.

Moving forward, the program will continue indefinitely, with hopes of raising more funds for the USO.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations.

