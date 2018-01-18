SALT meetings resume Jan. 18

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities is resuming its monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Atrium Center, 121 Fairgrounds Road.

The January SALT meeting will be part one of a two-part series on waivers.

For the first part of this series, Tom Schaeffer, Medicaid Services Manager for the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities, will provide an overview of DD waiver services. This meeting will help offer a better understanding of the different types of waivers and the eligibility requirements for waiver services.

Students ages 14-22 are encouraged to attend the “SALT-TEENS” meeting that is held at the same time.

The SALT-TEENS session will cover social skills and the importance of teamwork. Pizza will be served during the student session.

For more information, contact Kathy Kleiser at 937-361-6444 or kkleiser@greenedd.org.

Story courtesy of Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

