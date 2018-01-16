Committee planning public presentation

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project Committee recently held a fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse in Fairborn.

Committee members were able to hand out literature, sold a number of pins and took in several donations. Lance Walker, managing partner, and Shauna Cunningham, store marketer of Fairborn Colonel Glenn Texas Roadhouse, said they received positive input of the event from the customers and staff.

“So many of the businesses and people in Fairborn are military connected and supportive and we want to thank all who have told us how proud they are to see that there is going to be a memorial here in Fairborn, to honor our veterans who have gave all,” Committee Co-Chair JoAnn Collins said. “We hear so many say that they support veterans and we are finding out that many businesses in our area are stepping up with donations of support showing the families of our veterans that they too care about the veterans who have gave all for our freedom.”

The committee is hosting a presentation to highlight details and reveal plans beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St. Light refreshments will be served. The committee is hoping for a large turnout to inform many of those in Fairborn. Those who want to donate may do so at the meeting.

Submitted photo Pictured from left to right are committee officials and members Dan Kirkpatrick, Terry Burkert and Karen Nagafuchi presenting their gratitude to Shauna Cunningham and Lance Walker of Texas Roadhouse Fairborn. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_veterans-fund-raiser-006.jpg Submitted photo Pictured from left to right are committee officials and members Dan Kirkpatrick, Terry Burkert and Karen Nagafuchi presenting their gratitude to Shauna Cunningham and Lance Walker of Texas Roadhouse Fairborn. The memorial is planned to allow attendees to walk up and observe. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_veteransmemorial-1.jpg The memorial is planned to allow attendees to walk up and observe.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of JoAnn Collins of the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Committee.

