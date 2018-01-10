2018 dog tags on sale

GREENE COUNTY — Dog tags for 2018 are on sale at the auditor’s office.

Any dog three months or older must be licensed by Wednesday, Jan. 31 of each year.

Dog licenses are as follows: one year tag – $20; three year tag – $60; permanent tag – $200; kennels – $100. After Wednesday, Jan. 31, the penalty is $20 per dog tag and $100 for each kennel license.

Licenses can be purchased at the Greene County Auditor’s Office, first floor, 69 Greene St. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Licenses can also be purchased at the Xenia Animal Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Road. Office hours are 9 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Tags can also be purchased through the mail by returning the reminder letter or completing the dog tag application found at www.co.greene.oh.us and mailing it to the auditor’s office with a check in the amount due made payable to the Greene County Auditor with a self-addressed, stamped envelope or online at www.doglicenses.us/oh/greene. Additional fees apply.

All applications must be received or postmarked on or before Wednesday, Jan. 31 to receive a dog tag without the $20 penalty.

Story courtesy of Greene County Auditor’s Office.

