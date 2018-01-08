Local lego experts

Photos by Barb Slone | Fairborn Herald

Several local FIRST Lego League teams competed at the district tournament at Wright State University over the weekend Jan. 6-7. The Brigid Builders was a team from St. Brigid in Xenia.

Referees came dressed to officiate and have fun.

The Beavercreek Superbuilders team advanced to February’s Ohio Championship at Wright State and also received the first place Champion’s Award as well as first place for robot performance. The team had the highest score in the three robot games as well, scoring 260 in round three.

In all, six teams from Greene County advanced to the Ohio Championship: Hobbots, Beavercreek Superbuilders, Psychic Pineapples, Square Roots, Robo Rebels, and Darth Foxes.