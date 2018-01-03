Veterans committee to accept check, explain plans

FAIRBORN — Ohio Hospice is slated to present a $10,000 check to the Fairborn Military Veterans Committee.

Officials will formally grant and accept the check at an event scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St. Light refreshments will be served. Committee members will also be present to answer questions and explain plans concerning the memorial.

“We hope you will come and help us start out the New Year 2018 with some great news from Fairborn in honoring their veterans,” Committee Co-Chair JoAnn Collins said.

The project is aiming to design and develop a permenent memorial that honors service members who were born or lived in Fairborn and/or Bath Township, or the former Fairfield and Osborn areas. It differs from the current veteran memorial located at the center of Main Street and Central Avenue as it will allow individuals to walk-up, observe and spend time at the monument at any point in the year. The current veteran monument only allows individuals to walk up when the streets are closed. However, it is the centerpiece at Fairborn’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

According to the project’s website found at www.fairbornvetsmemorial.com/, the committee is aiming to raise $100,000. Checks can be mailed to the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial c/o: Fairborn Chamber of Commerce at 12 North Central Ave. Fairborn, OH 45324. Checks should be made payable to the Greene County Community Foundation. Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial should also be written in the memo field.

Submitted graphic The military veterans memorial committee is aiming to create a monument that honors all veterans from the area. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/01/web1_veteransmemorial.jpg Submitted graphic The military veterans memorial committee is aiming to create a monument that honors all veterans from the area.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

