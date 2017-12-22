Man sentenced to prison time, probation

XENIA — A Yellow Springs man was sentenced to 21 months in prison and community control by Greene County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Buckwalter Dec. 21.

Talis Gage, 33, was previously convicted on four counts from separate incidents.

Count 1 was for trespassing into a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony and count 2 was gross sexual imposition, a fourth degree felony. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment for count 1 and 15 months imprisonment for count 2 which are to be served consecutively. He was ordered to serve five years of community control for two counts of trafficking marijuana, fourth and fifth degree felonies.

Gage has spent more than 400 days, or 15 months, in the Greene County Jail and with jail time credit, he will be released from prison within “five-to-six months,” Buckwalter said.

Buckwalter read aloud Gage’s criminal history during the sentencing but pointed out that he has been respectful to the court. Just before Gage was handed the sentence, his attorney, Jay Adams, highlighted that he has not been disrespectful to him and that he has a child he would like to return home to, among other things. Greene County Assistant Prosecutor David Hayes represented the state in the case.

Gage was not ordered to pay restitution or fines. Upon his release from prison, Gage must also register as a Tier I sex offender and must continue to do so for the next 15 years.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

