Deer in the Christmas spirit

Deer Heating and Cooling hosted its annual ham and potato giveaway Dec. 22, inviting all community members to receive one of the 275 free hams and five pound bag of potatoes.

Submitted photos

Deer Heating and Cooling officials said the first car lined up 1:30 a.m., followed by the second 2 a.m. Deer officials said the individual in the second car said they “couldn’t sleep.” The business also assisted the Fairborn Police Department as they adopted local families to help this holiday season.