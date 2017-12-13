Sweet music

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

Long-time dulcimer and piano player Joni Sines offers dulcimer lessons each Monday at the Fairborn Senior Center. She is pictured alongside student Warren Brown, who has been playing the instrument for five years.

Sines recommends that players start on a cardboard dulcimer at first, then buy a wooden instrument.

Sines feels that the dulcimer is easier to play than guitar because she said the hand is placed in a more natural-feeling position, similar to typing on a keyboard or playing the piano. She added that she welcomes new dulcimer students.

