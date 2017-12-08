Hyper-Reach delivers messages

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn has launched a new avenue to communicate with citizens.

Hyper-Reach allows the city to reach community members concerning emergency and non-emergency scenarious. Through the program, the dispatch center at the Fairborn Police Department is able to send recorded messages to telephones in particular areas of the community to communicate with citizens about situations that require them to take action.

It delivers information to listeners and offers guidance on what precautionary actions are required before and after a situation takes place, according to the city’s website. Information conveyed through Hyper-Reach include water boil advisories as well as street issues, among others.

Landlines within Fairborn are automatically enrolled into the program. However, messages can be delivered via cell phone, email, text and TTY.

To sign up for Hyper-Reach, visit https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignupw.jsp?id=32861 and fill out the required information that asks for a phone number and address.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

