Soin to host presentation for cancer survivors

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is hosting a presentation for cancer survivors 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3535 Pentagon Blvd.

The event begins with a mini health fair and lunch.

Kay Finch, a social worker with Kettering Cancer Care, will offer basic tips and information for cancer survivors to help them learn how to live their best after cancer treatments end.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register, call 937-558-3988 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/healthcalendar.

Story courtesy of Kettering Health Network.

