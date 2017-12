Winter farmer’s market in full-swing

The Winter Farmer’s Market is slated for Wednesdays, Dec. 20; Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7 as well as April 4 and 18.

The Winter Farmer’s Market is slated for Wednesdays, Dec. 20; Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7 as well as April 4 and 18.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Winter Farmer’s Market is hosted regularly at the Fairborn Senior Center. It offers baked and hand-made goods, among other items.