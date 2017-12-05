Mayor, council members sworn-in

Exiting Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick was honored for his service by the city, Senator Bob Hackett and State Representative Rick Perales. Kirkpatrick’s wife, Norma, was also honored for her support through his years of service.

Fairborn City Council.

Mayor Paul Keller being sworn-in.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

Fairborn council members and its new mayor was sworn-in Dec. 4 by Fairborn Muncipal Judge Beth Capelli during a regular council meeting. Returning members include Rob Hoffman and Donna Wilson, while Colin Morrow is a new face to Fairborn City Council. Meanwhile, former Deputy Mayor Paul Keller is now the mayor of Fairborn. They are pictured being sworn-in.