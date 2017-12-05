Fairborn citizen Paul Moyer honored for service to others, community

FAIRBORN — Upon finishing his meals at the Fairborn Senior Center, Paul Moyer checks to see if anyone else near him has any items to throw away before getting up and dragging the trash can around to each table to help fellow members out.

But that’s just his character.

“I try to take care of people, help other people,” Moyer said.

The list of service organizations he has been involved in at some point over his years spans across more than two pages, according to State Representative Rick Perales during a ceremony that honored him following the Fairborn Senior Center Members Thanksgiving.

Even as Perales presented him with a challenge coin to honor his many years of service, he was clear that he is more of a “behind the scenes” kind of guy.

“I’m speechless,” Moyer said after being honored. “I had no idea this was coming … This is very special. I never figured this at my age.”

He served in the Air Force for several years as a weapons specialist and has been involved with the American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 and AmVets Post 444, among several other organizations.

Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller pointed out that Moyer, without being asked, will pick up trash from the roadways just to “keep the community looking good,” Keller said.

Moyer also highlighted his involvement with local volksmarching groups. It’s not just organizations that Moyer serves. Following the ceremony, he pointed out a Fairborn Senior Center member who is using a walker and spoke about helping her get in and out of their church facility.

“Paul is one of those guys who are in the background and he just cares, he keeps helping people.” Perales said. “He’s been there for me and he’s been there for a lot of folks and we are so, so lucky to have Paul in our community.”

For more than 38 years, Moyer owned Paul’s Barbers, formerly located on the 10 block of South Central Avenue, where he was able to continue his service to others and catch-up on the city’s latest happenings. Although the shop has been sold and he has since retired, Moyer said he would do it all over again.

“I’ve been very blessed,” Moyer said. “Fairborn’s been good to me.”

And what is it that keeps him going?

The answer is simple … Joy. No, not the feeling. His “very special, very best friend,” he said as he pulled Fairborn community member Joy Bazill in for a kiss.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Paul Moyer and State Representative Rick Perales as he was honored. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_MoyerPerales.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Paul Moyer and State Representative Rick Perales as he was honored.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

