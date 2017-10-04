Five fatal crashes reported in 3rd quarter

XENIA — The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition has reported that as of Sept. 30 there have been twelve fatal crashes in Greene County, five of which occurred in the third quarter, July – September.

Because of these five crashes, six deaths have been reported. The top five causes were: left of center, ran stop sign, unsafe speed, operating a vehicle in a negligent manner, and improper lane change.

To date in 2017, there have been twelve fatal crashes resulting in sixteen deaths. Fourteen fatalities were vehicle crashes, ten of whom were unbuckled. The other two fatalities were motorcycle crashes, neither were wearing motorcycle helmets. In 2016, four of the eleven fatalities were found to be unbuckled.

Greene County Public Health officials remind residents the importance of avoiding all distractions while driving, driving sober, and having everyone in the vehicle wear a seat belt.

The Safe Communities Coalition was developed to help communities decrease traffic injuries and deaths through education which is one preventive measure that citizens can take every day to avoid an economically and personally costly crash. The coalition continues to work with the community to provide educational materials and information to keep Greene County citizens safe on the roadways.

The next meeting of the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Greene County Public Health, 360 Wilson Drive. The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

