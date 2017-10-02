Bath proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees officially proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month throughout the township.

Township Trustee Steve Ross said Township Resolution 25-2017, which trustees passed during the Sept. 20 township meeting, is a way for the township to recognize the perseverant work done by the Family Violence Prevention Center or Greene County, 380 Bellbrook Ave. in Xenia, other community organizations as well as those who are victims of domestic violence.

As part of the proclamation, the trustees are urging all citizens to participate actively in the activities sponsored by the Family Violence Prevention Center and the center’s mission to create a violence-free future for everyone in Greene County. Ross said the reduction of domestic violence in the county improves the quality of life for all individuals and families. The problem of domestic violence requires a collective community response to ensure safety for victims, accountability for batterers and safe futures for children.

The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County has also organized a candlelight vigil in observance of national Domestic Violence Awareness Month from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 in Town Square at The Greene in Beavercreek. Survivors, public officials and other community members will come together to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence and the courage of the victims who have strived to end the domestic violence in their lives.

Citizens are also encouraged to wear purple throughout the month, the symbolic color of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Each year, a national observance is held in October to call attention to the issue of domestic violence and raise awareness of the tools available to combat it. Recent studies have shown that more than 12 million women and men are victims of some type of domestic violence every year.

According to the Family Violence Prevention Center’s website, one in three women reports being a victim of domestic violence, and one in seven men as well. One in five women have also reported being a victim of sexual assault. Despite these numbers, there is little discussion about domestic violence and sexual assault taking place.

Almost 64 percent of Americans, age 15 or older, believe more open discussion is needed, which would lead to more involvement in the mission against domestic violence.

For more information about the Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County, please visit the center’s website at www.violencefreefutures.org. The center’s 24-Hour Crisis Hotline is a confidential lifeline to victims in need. Anyone who needs crisis support is urged to call 937-372-4552 or 937-426-2334.

By Linda Collins Fairborn Daily Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

