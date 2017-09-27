Mayor proclaims Diaper Need Awareness Week

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn proclaimed Sept. 25-Oct. 1 as Diaper Need Awareness Week and is encouraging citizens to donate generously to diaper banks in the community.

“Diaper need is the condition of not having a sufficient supply of clean diapers to ensure infants and toddlers are clean, healthy and dry can adversely affect the health and welfare of infants, toddlers and their families,” Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick said while making the proclamation.

The cost of diapers is not covered by WIC vouchers or food stamps and must be paid completely out of pocket. Diaper need is estimated to impact one in three mothers of children under 3 years old, according to a national survey, while 48 percent of families delay changes in order to extend the supply of diapers.

“If you’ve never priced diapers, they’re really expensive,” Kirkpatrick said. ” … If you’re a family on very limited income, diapers can become a real strain on your family’s budget. Sometimes it comes down to clean diapers or food.”

He added that some families will attempt to wash disposable diapers, which can lead to diaper rash and infections. Diaper need can impair options concerning child care as many day care and early childhood education centers require an adequate diaper supply when agreeing to host children. Infants and toddlers typically require 50 diaper changes per week.

“We have a definite diaper need here throughout our community,” Kirkpatrick said. “Not just in Fairborn, but all over.”

City council and staff purchased a number of packages of diapers, which were donated to Hannah’s Treasure Chest.

“The people of Fairborn recognize that addressing diaper need can lead to economic opportunity for the state’s low-income families and can lead to improved health for families and their communities,” Kirkpatrick read during the proclamation. ” … Fairborn is proudly the home of various community organizations, including Hannah’s Treasure Chest and the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry and others, that recognize the importance of diapers and helping provide economic stability for families and distribute diapers to families through various channels.”

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald City council and staff purchased diapers in the spirit of Diaper Need Awareness Week, which were donated to Hannah's Treasure Chest.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

