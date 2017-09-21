Library to host Books and Beer

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Greene County Public Library Foundation will be hosting a Books and Beer fundraiser 5:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 N. Walnut Street.

Books and Beer is open to anyone over 21 years old. Tickets are $25 — the amount of money it takes to fund a child enrolled in Greene County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for one year. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.booksandbeer.org.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program is a literacy effort that puts books directly into the hands of children ages 0-5, when brain development is paramount. Any Greene County child under the age of five can register for free.

Yellow Springs Brewery will supply the drinks while Cherry House Café will provide the food.

This year, the Library Foundation hopes to grow its “125 Club”—people who donate $125 to the program. The one-time gift of $125 funds one child for his or her five years in the program. New members of the 125 Club will be entered for a chance to win a Dollywood getaway. All proceeds go directly to Greene County’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

“The Greene County Public Library Foundation is delighted to partner with Yellow Springs Brewery for Books and Beer. I am deeply grateful to the owners, Lisa and Nate, whose commitment to our the Imagination Library has helped put books directly into children’s hands,” said Christi Cox, the library’s community engagement officer and the event’s chief organizer.

The Greene County Dolly Parton Imagination Library program currently has 4,470 children enrolled with over 2,900 graduates. Over 158,000 books have been delivered to Greene County children via the Imagination Library.

For more information, visit the library foundation website at www.greenelibraryfoundation.org.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Library Foundation.

