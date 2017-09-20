Calamityville to house Tech Warrior

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Research Laboratory is hosting a home station deployment exercise from Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 29 at the National Center for Medical Readiness (NCMR) in Fairborn.

Tech Warrior 2017 provides AFRL scientists and engineers the opportunity to experience field, mobility and combat skills training to gain a better understanding of the operational environment. During the 11-day immersion, participants are trained in areas such as field operations, combat first aid, rescue operations, perimeter defense and basic weapons familiarization in a realistic operational environment.

A three-day, capstone field training exercise enables participants to test skills learned during the immersion, with a focus on combat rescue, disaster response and airbase defense.

Unique to Tech Warrior is the opportunity for scientists and engineers to test, showcase and demonstrate state-of-the-art technologies to meet warfighter needs. This year, technology to be tested includes novel battlefield situational awareness systems, human performance monitoring sensors for stress and hydration, innovative intelligence analysis technologies, video augmented battlefield solutions and more.

“This exercise is unique in that our scientists and engineers are able to evaluate the performance of new technologies in a realistic operational environment. This helps reduce the overall transition time to the warfighter by creating an opportunity for early testing and feedback in a low cost, controlled environment,” said Lt. Col. David Shahady, the AFRL Tech Warrior exercise director. “It’s also a unique experience for military and civilian personnel to gain a better understanding of what warfighters experience in the operational environment.”

More than 60 individuals are supporting this year’s event as trainees and staff, including personnel from AFRL, Wright Paterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, the NCMR and more. Over 15 different technologies will be tested during the event.

Submitted photo Participants provide critical care to a simulated combat casualty during the Air Force Research Laboratory's Tech Warrior 2016 exercise.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

